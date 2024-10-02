ICICI Bank’s Festive Bonanza is back with attractive deals on big brands and leading e-commerce portals

Mumbai: ICICI Bank’s annual Festive Bonanza is back with an array of attractive deals on big brands across electronics, mobiles, fashion, jewellery, furniture, travel, e-commerce and dining. Customers of the Bank can avail of these offers and get discounts of up to ₹40,000, by using their credit/debit cards, internet banking, cardless EMI and consumer finance. They can also choose to avail the benefit of no cost EMI by using their credit/debit cards.

The Bank offers special deals on iPhone 16 and other Apple products. On the purchase of iPhone 16, customers can avail an instant cashback of up to ₹ 5,000 on their credit cards and EMI purchases made through their credit and debit cards. ICICI Bank credit card holders exclusively get the option to register for Apple’s ‘iPhone for Life’ programme. It allows them to pay for select iPhone models in 24-month interest free instalments starting at ₹2,497 and offers a guaranteed buy back option for the existing iPhone when they upgrade to their next iPhone.

Customers are eligible to get special offers at Big Fashion Festival of Myntra. Further, they can enjoy special offers on home loan, car loan, two-wheeler loan and education loan from the Bank.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rakesh Jha, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “We are pleased to bring back ‘Festive Bonanza’ to our customers with a variety of discounts, offers, and cashbacks. By partnering with top brands across categories, we have curated these attractive offers and discounts during the festive season, for our customers to make the most of their festive shopping. The deals can be accessed through ICICI Bank’s credit/ debit cards, internet banking, consumer finance and cardless EMI. We are also delighted to announce special festive offers on home loan, car loan, two-wheeler loan and education loan. We believe these offers will make the festive season even more enjoyable and rewarding for our customers.”

Key offers of Festive Bonanza include:

∙ Mobile phones: Up to ₹5,000 cashback on iPhone 16. Attractive discount and EMI offers on mobiles from OnePlus, Google Pixel, Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and more.

Electronics: Up to ₹40,000 discount across various electronics brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Haier, IFB, Eureka Forbes and many more. Up to ₹5,000 discount on speakers from Bose and 15% discount or up to ₹8,000 on select products from JBL. Customers can also avail attractive discounts at Croma and Reliance Digital.

∙ Online shopping: Up to 10% discount on Myntra and Tata Cliq for online shopping.

Laptops: Up to ₹10,000 cashback on Macbook Air, HP, Dell and Acer.

Fashion: 10% discount on leading fashion brands like Shoppers Stop, Myntra, Ajio among others.

Travel: Attractive discounts on various travel brands like MakeMyTrip, Thomas Cook, Yatra, EaseMyTrip among others.

Grocery: Discounts on Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, JioMart among others.

Food Ordering and Dining: Discounts on Zomato, Swiggy and EazyDiner.