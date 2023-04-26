ICICI Bank opens a new branch in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: ICICI Bank has introduced a new branch at Industrial Area, Phase 2, in Chandigarh. This is the 22nd branch of the Bank in the city. The branch has an ATM cum Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) to offer cash deposit and withdrawal services to the Bank customers. The machine is available round the clock.

Mr. Sanjeev Aggarwal, Managing Director, Scott-Edil Pharmacia Limited, Chandigarh, has inaugurated the branch.

The branch offers a comprehensive range of accounts, deposits, and loans including savings and current accounts, fixed & recurring deposits, auto loan, gold loan, and personal loan along with card services. It operates from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm Monday to Friday and on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.

The Bank has a wide network of 284 branches and 379 ATMs in Punjab.

ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call centers, internet banking (www.icicibank.com), and mobile banking.