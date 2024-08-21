ICGS Sujay makes port call in Indonesia for a two-day visit as part of overseas deployment to East Asia

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Offshore Patrol Vessel Sujay, with an integral helicopter, on August 21, 2024, made a port call at Jakarta, Indonesia for a two-day visit, as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to East Asia. In a maiden initiative, two women ICG officers onboard the ship embarked on the Overseas Deployment to represent ‘Women in Maritime Security and Safety’. They will interact & participate in bilateral cooperative engagements.

During the visit, the crew of ICGS Sujay will engage in professional interactions focusing on Marine Pollution Response, Maritime Search and Rescue and Maritime Law Enforcement. The activities also include professional interactions with Badan Keamanan Laut Republik Indonesia (BAKMALA) i.e., Indonesia Coast Guard, Cross deck training, joint yoga sessions, friendly sports events and Passage Sea Exercise with the BAKAMLA.

Additionally, 10 NCC cadets aboard ICGS Sujay will participate in an environment protection walkathon towards marine plastic pollution in collaboration with local youth organisations, contributing to the Government’s ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’ and enhancing international outreach.

ICG, on July 06, 2020, signed an MoU with BAKAMLA towards enhanced maritime cooperation and institutionalised its engagements. The overseas deployment is in line with the ICG’s commitment to foster bilateral relationships under the ambit of the MoU. It also holds significance in reinforcing bilateral relationships with key maritime agencies, crucial for ensuring the safety, security, and environmental sustainability of the seas in the region, while addressing contemporary maritime challenges.