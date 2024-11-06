ICG lays foundation stone for the Tier-III Data Centre of Project Digital Coast Guard in New Delhi

Deputy Director General (Policy & Plans), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Inspector General (IG) Anand Prakash Badola laid the foundation stone for the Tier-III Data Centre of Project Digital Coast Guard (DCG) on November 05, 2024 at Mahipalpur, New Delhi. Equipped with latest technology, the Project DCG’s Tier-III Data Centre will serve as the brain centre to monitor and administer all the applications & vital IT resources, thereby providing critically important support to the administrative functioning of ICG.

Project DCG, being executed by Telecommunications Consultants India Limited, includes construction of state-of-the-art Data Centre in New Delhi, ‘Disaster Recovery Data Centre’ at New Mangalore, Karnataka & Pan-India connectivity among ICG locations including ships and also implementation of an ‘Enterprise Resource Planning’ application.