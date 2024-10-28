ICG launches two Fast Patrol Vessels with over 60% indigenous content built by Goa Shipyard Ltd

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) simultaneously launched two Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) ‘Adamya’ and ‘Akshar’, with over 60% indigenous content, built by Goa Shipyard Ltd. (GSL) on October 28, 2024. The vessels are part of the contract signed with GSL for eight such FPVs to be built at a cost of Rs 473 crore. With the primary role of protection, monitoring, control and surveillance, these advanced FPVs will help ICG protect offshore assets and island territories.

Each FPV has a length of 52m, breadth of 8m, max speed of 27 knots, Controllable Pitch Propeller-based propulsion system and displacement of 320 tons. The ships have been designed and constructed to meet the specific requirements of the ICG under stringent dual class certification of American Bureau of Shipping and Indian Register of Shipping.

In a first, two vessels were launched simultaneously utilising the state-of-art Ship Lift System. The FPVs were inaugurated and named in a ceremonious way by Smt Priya Paramesh in the presence of Director General ICG Paramesh Sivamani, and veterans to the chants of ‘Atharva Veda’.

Addressing the gathering, DG, ICG appreciated the efforts of GSL and various industries in ensuring that all ship-building requirements of ICG are fulfilled indigenously. Congratulating employees of GSL on achieving this critical milestone, he exhorted them to ensure that the march towards ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence is pursued in the right earnest.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman & Managing Director, GSL Shri Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay and senior officials from Indian Navy, ICG, GSL and the classification societies.