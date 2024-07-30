ICG launches ‘Suvidha Software Version 1.0’ to enhance training protocols & ensure consistency across its platforms

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) launched ‘Suvidha Software Version 1.0’ during its maiden ‘Annual Operational Sea Training Conference’ at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on July 30, 2024. This software is a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance training protocols and ensure consistency across all ICG platforms.

Deputy Director General (Sea Training) Inspector General Anupam Rai delivered the keynote address on the occasion. He emphasised the importance of fostering a culture of excellence and adaptability within the ICG.

The conference saw active participation from senior officers from various ICG regions, underlining the need for a unified approach to complex operations. It provided a valuable platform for discussing best practices, sharing insights, and aligning strategies to address the dynamic maritime security landscape. The event underscores the ICG’s commitment to excellence and innovation in operational training.