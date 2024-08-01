ICG Intensifies Disaster Relief Efforts in Wayanad; Deploys Advanced Light Helicopter and ICG Ship Abhinav for support

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) district HQ (Kerala & Mahe) and ICG Station Beypore are actively involved in ongoing disaster relief efforts in Wayanad, Kerala. A team of 35 ICG personnel led by Deputy Commandant Vivek Kumar Dixit, has been conducting rescue missions in Chooralmala and surrounding villages since July 30, 2024.

The team has assisted many civilians stranded in disaster zones, facilitating their relocation to safe areas and relief camps. They are also engaged in clearing debris in search of survivors and missing persons and providing immediate first aid to the injured. This coordinated operation includes the State administration, Indian Army, Indian Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire & rescue services, local police, and various volunteer groups.

To bolster ground efforts, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) from Coast Guard Air Enclave, Calicut, is on standby for enhanced air support in rescue operations and air-dropping relief materials. Additionally, ICG Ship Abhinav is en route from Kochi to Beypore, carrying life-saving equipment, relief materials, medicines, and freshwater for distribution to various disaster relief camps in Wayanad.