ICG Evacuates Philippines Crew with medical emergency off the coast of Port Blair

In a swift Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship, C-428 evacuated a 39 year-old Philippines crew member from Marshall Island flagged Vessel Olympia GR off Port Blair in the early hours of 09 August, 2024. The vessel was enroute from Haldia to Indonesia navigating Andaman and Nicobar Islands when a crew member’s left hand thumb was severely crushed while working in engine room. The Master of the vessel approached Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Port Blair regarding the medical emergency on board at 1608 hrs on 08 August, 2024 and had sought ICG assistance.

Upon receipt of information, MRCC Port Blair immediately swung into action and advised the vessel to head towards Port Blair. Meanwhile MRCC alerted ICG Search and Rescue units comprising of ship and helicopter at Port Blair to remain standby for MEDEVAC. Subsequently, Ship C-428 was deployed from Port Blair for MEDEVAC, and it evacuated the patient from MV Olympia GR off Port Blair, bringing him to Port Blair on same day in morning. Thereafter, he was handed over for hospitalisation at GB Pant Hospital, Port Blair.

The timely medical evacuation underscores the Indian Coast Guard’s commitment towards aiding mariners in distress at the sea.