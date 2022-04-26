ICD Patparganj & Other ICDs Commissionerate take initiative under Project SAJAL to provide safe drinking water facility in 20 government schools identified in different districts of Sonepat, Panipat, Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram

New Delhi : Based on the sharp shortage of drinking water, the ICD Patparganj & Other ICDs Commissionerate took an initiative under Swachhta project to provide safe drinking water facility to school students under the Project SAJAL, meaning full of water. The aim is to provide safe drinking water to school students, which will enable the schools to have a nurturing environment for students to have their studies and activities.

With this goal, 20 government schools are identified in different districts of Sonepat, Panipat, Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram. These schools are located in rural areas with industrial belts where the ground water is contaminated due to industrial discharge and as suggested by the Central Ground Water Board.

The jurisdiction of ICD Patparganj & Other ICDs Commissionerate in Delhi Customs zone extends to the state of Haryana. In Haryana, Central Ground Water Board, Department of Water Resources, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, in its report in October 2021 on state of ground water in Haryana, has highlighted that the ground water offerings in different districts of Haryana are mostly saline, and not suitable for drinking purposes. The report also highlighted that the water has low potable rating as chemical parameters were much higher than permissible limits.

The permissible pH limit of drinking water as per BIS 10500 (2012) standard is 6.5 to 8.5. However, the pH limit is exceeded beyond 8.5 in most districts, going up to 9.0. Calcium with a permissible limit of 200, as per the BIS standard, is up to 650. Magnesium with a permissible limit of 100, as per the BIS standard, is up to 700. Chloride with a permissible limit of 1000, as per the BIS standard, is up to 5000. So, considering the salinity and dissolved solids and chemicals beyond permissible limits, the ground water is not safe for drinking.

For this enablement, two technologies are identified – Reverse Osmosis (RO) to lower dissolved solids within permissible limits and Water Cooler to provide drinking water during hot summer months when temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius in Haryana. In the RO process, the feed water enters the RO membrane under pressure, the water molecules pass through the semi-permeable membrane and the salts and other contaminants are not allowed to pass and usually more than 95% of the dissolved salts are removed from it. The RO removes common pollutants from water including nitrates, lead pesticides, sulfates, fluoride, bacteria, pharmaceuticals, arsenic, chlorine and chloramines. RO filtration improves taste, odor and appearance of water by removing contaminants. Clean Water leads to Complete Development “स्वच्छ जल – संपूर्ण विकास”.

The hot potable water during summer months of blistering heat is not conducive to drink. The technology of water cooler keeps it in normal range for students to quench their thirst.

The R.O. water purifiers along with the Water Coolers have been dedicated to the students on 26.04.2022, giving them, round the year access to clean potable water. This facility will nurture students’ health, helping their complete development in a clean environment.

List of Schools where RO & Water Coolers have been installed are as follows:

ICD Sonepat S. No. Name of School Place 1 Govt. Middle School (3684) Garhi Kalan, Sonipat 2 Govt. Senior Secondary School (3555) GarhiJhanjhara, Ganaur, Sonepat 3 G.S.S.S. Gumar (3533) Gummar, Sonepat ICD Jhattipur 4 Govt. Model High School (2053) Noorwala, Panipat 5 Govt. Girls Middle School (4304) Jhattipur, Panipat 6 Govt. Primary School (16425) Diwana, Panipat 7 Govt. Sr. Sec. School, Jhattipur (2096) Block & Distt. Panipat ICD Ballabhgarh 8 Government Middle School (1022) Jajru, Block – Ballabhgarh, Faridabad 9 Govt. Middle School Malerna, Ballabgarh 10 Govt. Primary School Sabzi Mandi (11205) Block – Ballabgarh, Faridabad 11 Govt. Primary School Sanjay Colony, Ballabgarh 12 Govt. Middle School (1025) Mohla, Ballabgarh, Faridabad ICD Palwal 13 Govt. High School (1124) Baghola, Palwal 14 Govt. Middle School Dundsa, Palwal 15 Govt. Girls Sr. Sec. School (0992) Palwal City ICD Piyala 16 Government Sr. Sec. School (0995) Prithla, Palwal 17 RajkiyaPrathmikPatshala (11244) Piyala, Faridabad 18 Govt. Primary School (11206) Sector 2, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad ICD GarhiHarsuru 19 Govt. Middle School (4331) Wazirpur, Gurugram ICD Patli 20 Govt. Primary School (12082) Jataula, Gurugram

