ICC Deploys AI to Combat Toxic Content Targeting Players in Women’s T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched a social media moderation tool for the Women’s T20 World Cup to protect players and fans from toxic content. This AI-powered tool, developed with GoBubble, monitors hate speech and harassment on social media, aiming to safeguard mental health and promote a positive environment. Over 60 players have opted for the service. South Africa’s Sinalo Jafta emphasized its importance, saying it allows players to share their experiences without fear of criticism. The Women’s T20 World Cup starts in Sharjah, with the final set for October 20 in Dubai.