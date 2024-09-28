ICAR Steps Up Cleanliness Drive under Swachhata Hi Seva and Special Campaign 4.0

Department of Agricultural Research and Education-Indian Council of Agricultural Research organized initiatives taken by local bodies to integrate citizens with Swachhata for Swachhata Hi Seva and Special Campaign 4.0. This initiative was taken by various ICAR institutes.

In some ICAR institutes in North-Eastern region. Villages near the institutes were sensitized to keep their surroundings clean and segregate the waste for appropriate disposal. In this initiative, dustbins were installed in various chosen locations in local market where the waste generation is in maximum amount. Locals and shopkeepers were educated about the dry and wet waste management & recycling practices by the officials of this institute. The swachhta banners were displayed at prominent places of the village, and the importance of swachhta and sanitation to the farmers and villagers was explained. The event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of mental and physical cleanliness among local villagers. Experts from ICAR institutes engaged with village workers, emphasized the significance of cleanliness in daily life for better health and well-being. Sessions included discussions on practical steps to maintain hygiene in households, personal cleanliness, and the community environment. They also addressed mental health, promoting the idea that a clean, stress-free mind is as important as physical cleanliness for overall wellness. The campaign’s key messages encouraged community members to adopt healthy, sustainable habits to ensure a cleaner, healthier environment. This initiative, part of the broader Swachh Bharat Mission, seeks to foster long-term behavioral changes in rural communities through education and interaction.