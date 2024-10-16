ICAR Reports Significant Progress in Special Campaign 4.0 Mid-Campaign Review

Department of Agricultural Research and Education – Indian Council of Agricultural Research has taken up initiatives for Swachhata Special Campaign 4.0 with great enthusiasm. Targets for the campaign regarding disposal of pending VIP references, public grievances, reviewing and weeding out of physical as well as electronic files, conducting outdoor campaigns for creating swachhata awareness were set by 1st October, 2024. The Department has progressed a lot towards achieving its targets. Reviewing and weeding of physical and electronic files are being conducted at rapid pace and the targets shall be accomplished shortly. The Department has minimal pendency regarding VIP references and Public Grievances. Best Practices are being regularly adopted and monitored by all institutes of the Department. Ample spaces are being freed through swachhata programmes and in turn revenue is being generated. The photographs of sites identified for cleanliness show large improvement after cleaning. Great efforts have been exerted by the ICAR/ DARE institutes to maintain cleanliness inside as well as at the outskirts.