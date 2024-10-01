ICAR Hosts ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs’ for Swachhata Hi Seva and Special Campaign 4.0

A special initiative titled “Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs” was conducted across all Department of Agricultural Research and Education – Indian Council of Agricultural Research establishments in conjunction with the celebration of World Maritime Day. The initiative aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of sanitation workers or Safai Mitras by providing them with PPE kits and protective gear to safeguard against occupational hazards. As part of this nationwide effort, a special focus was placed on creating awareness of sanitation workers safety. Events such as walkathons and cyclerallies were organized to emphasize the importance of their safety and to engage the larger community in promoting a safer working environment for them. This initiative highlighted the crucial role of sanitation workers and reiterated the commitment to their health and protection.

An activity on “Distribution of disposable gloves, masks, etc., to safeguard the sanitation workers from occupational hazards” was conducted by ICAR staff, students, and contractual workers under the ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign. The Safai Mitra working in ICAR were distributed the masks and disposable gloves.

Through a special campaign walkathon at one of the ICAR Institutes, all the officers and employees of the institute cleaned the premises with the Safai Mitra in the campus. During the event, Safai Mitras were provided with vital information on safety protocols to enhance their well-being while performing their essential duties. A dedicated session on biosecurity measures was conducted to ensure that the workers remain safe while handling waste and maintaining cleanliness in sensitive areas. To further support their efforts, all participating workers were equipped with gumboots, hand sanitizers and PPE kits, reinforcing the institute’s commitment to their health and safety.In addition to distributing the PPE kits, the program provided an interactive platform where participants were encouraged to share their thoughts on cleanliness and sanitation practices at home, in public spaces, and at their workplaces. During the event, participants were also educated on the importance of maintaining cleanliness in their daily lives and were encouraged to openly discuss challenges and potential improvements in hygiene practices both at home and at work.