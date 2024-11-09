ICAR-CIFA organised One day Awareness cum Training programme on Scientific Aquaculture at Baisinga, Mayurbhanj, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIFA), Bhubaneswar, organized a one-day awareness-cum-training program on Scientific Aquaculture at Baisinga, Mayurbhanj, Odisha, on November 8, 2024 under SCSP project. Approximately 200 beneficiaries, including many farm women, actively participated, reflecting a strong community interest. During the event, ICAR-CIFA scientists Dr. G. S. Saha, Dr. S. K. Sahoo, and Mr. D.P. Rath highlighted the significance of adopting scientific aquaculture methods and leveraging ICAR-CIFA’s latest technological advancements to boost productivity. Dr. S. K. Sahoo elaborated on different fish varieties and breeds, particularly focusing on catfish like singhi and pangas. He emphasized feed management, the role of plankton in fish production, and recommended regular netting, liming, and water testing for enhanced yields. Additionally, Dr. Sahoo stressed the importance of proper oxygenation and routine health checks for fish. Dr. G. S. Saha discussed the concept of “fish in bank – money in bank,” illustrating how fish-based businesses can become successful entrepreneurial ventures. He encouraged farmers to diversify their production by cultivating fish species beyond Indian Major Carps (IMC) and explained appropriate stocking ratios and the adoption of scientific fish farming techniques to increase productivity. He also shared strategies for producing high-value fish that are in demand in other states.Lastly, Mr. D. P. Rath delivered the vote of thanks, highlighting the success of Kailash Fisheries as a role model for fish farmers.