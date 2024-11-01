ICAR-CIFA conducted training programme for PVTG Tribal beneficiaries in Gajapati, Odisha

ICAR-CIFA organised “Awareness program, training and demonstration, programme with distribution of inputs to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal groups (PVTG) women beneficiaries in the Mohana Block of Gajapati from October 28 to 30, 2024. Gajapati and Rayagada districts, which have over 54% Scheduled Tribe (ST) population, include primitive tribes such as the Sauras, Langia Sauras, and Danagaria Kandhans. This initiative aimed to enhance livelihood security and economic upliftment by supporting 28 tribal self-help groups (SHGs) in integrated aquaculture development.

The training and awareness program on October 28 took place at the Soura Development Agency (SDA) Chandragiri campus in Gajapati. Dr. S. S. Mishra, Principal Scientist and Team Leader for the Gajapati and Rayagada program, discussed the activities ICAR-CIFA has been implementing in the region since 2018. He also emphasized the significance of the awareness and demonstration program for the beneficiaries. He encouraged beneficiaries to utilize the inputs and resources effectively for their economic advancement. Dr. Bibhu Mishra provided insights into integrated farming practices. Queries raised by the beneficiaries were addressed by both Dr. S. S. Mishra and Dr. Bibhu Dutta Mishra. Mr. Banamali Bhuyan, Special Officer at SDA Chandragiri, and Mr. Sridhar Kumar Sahu advised the beneficiaries on the proper use of the inputs provided by ICAR-CIFA. The event coordinated by Mr. Sisir Ku. Mohanty, also featured a documentary showcasing ICAR-CIFA technologies. Approximately 110 tribal beneficiaries from 25 SHGs attended the programme. Tribal beneficiaries were also imparted training for proper fish seed stocking and their feed management, health care management of poultry-chicks and ducklings and in integrated farming system. Different inputs like Honda 3HP water pumps, Feed pulverizer-grinders, drag nets were distributed to the tribal beneficiaries at the site..

On October 29, 2024, 4,000 vaccinated poultry chicks and 2,000 ducklings, along with 2,000 kg of poultry feed, were distributed to five SHGs in Chandragiri and 20 SHGs in Adaba. The groups also received antibiotics, multivitamin syrup, and Glucon-D for the preventive care of the chicks and ducklings. On October 30, 2024, advanced IMC fish fingerlings, 15,000 nos and 2,000kg of fish feed were provided to tribal beneficiaries at Adaba, Gajapati, Odisha. Beneficiaries received demonstrations on the scientific methods for stocking, fish feeding, and management to ensure successful fish production. Throughout these three days, participants were educated on carp culture, feed formulation and management, health management, integrated farming system development, and backyard poultry and duckery.