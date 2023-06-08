ICAR-CIFA, conducted “Exposure visit cum Capacity building programme on Integrated Aquaculture for the Tribal beneficiaries” on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav & Jan-Bhagidari

Kausalyaganga: With more than 54% Scheduled Tribe (ST) population, Gajapati and Rayagada Districts have primitive tribes of Sauras, Langia saurs and Danagaria Kandhans. To enhance their livelihood security and economic upliftment, “Exposure visit cum Capacity building programme on Integrated Aquaculture for the Tribal beneficiaries” on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav & Jan-Bhagidari” was initiated at ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar (ICAR-CIFA) Bhubaneswar today. The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Pradeep Rout, OAS (SAG) Addl. Secy. to Govt. & Pvt. Secy. to Hon’ble Minister Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Forest, Environment, Climate Change, Information & Public relations Dept., Govt. of Odisha and Dr. P.K. Sahoo Director, ICAR-CIFA on 7th June, 2023. Dr. Rout narrated his experiences of working in tribal areas in various capacities and lauded that tribals are the saviour of our culture, heritage and they need to be empowered. He admired the effort of scientists for the development of new technologies and farming practices which can be adopted by the tribals for their livelihood development and nutritional security. Dr. P.K. Sahoo, Director, ICAR-CIFA congratulated the team for conducting such programme under STC. He suggested to give the live demonstrations on fish harvesting and other fish species cultured in the Institute. He also urged to show them different high yield variety of fruits and vegetables plants available in different sister institutes. Dr. P. Routray, Principal Scientist, highlighted the purpose of the capacity development programme and expressed that field demonstration will help them in practising the fish culture. Dr. S. S. Mishra, Principal Scientist and Team Leader, Gajapati & Rayagada programme, briefed about the activities being undertaken by ICAR-CIFA in Gajapati and Rayagada since 2018 with adoption of 28 Tribal women self-help groups. He urged the beneficiaries to effectively utilize the inputs and resources for their economic upliftment. Dr. K. N. Mohanta, STC project Coordinator, highlighted the activities and achievements of CIFA STC programme in various adopted districts. Dr. H.K. De, Principal Scientist & Nodal Officer, Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav briefed about this programme as a part of the various programmes on this occasion. Dr. P. Srinivas, SIC, ICAR-CHES, Bhubaneswar, highlighted the integration option of horticulture, and vegetables to get sustained income and nutritional security. During the event, the documentary film on ICAR-CIFA interventions in Gajapati District, Odisha was showcased. The participants also displayed their tribal songs and folk Dance. Dr. K. C. Das, Principal Scientist, thanked all guests and participants for their participation in the programme. This programme will be continued from 7th-8th June, 2023. During these two days the trainees will be given training and demonstration on carp culture, catfish culture, water quality management, feed formulation and management, health management, integrated farming system development, tuber crop farming, horticulture, backyard poultry and duckery. The programme was coordinated by Mr Satyanaran Sahoo, Mr. Durga Prasad Rath and Mr Sisir Kumar Mohanty.