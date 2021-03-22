ICAR-CIFA Celebrates World Water Day

Bhubaneswar: The world water day was celebrated at ICAR-CIFA Kausalyaganga, Bhubaneswar on 22 March 2021. The event was carried out by organising one workshop on “Valuing of water for Life”. To commemorate the occasion one quiz competition was also organised for the college students. More than 100 participants including farmers, scientists, extension officials and students from the nearby institutions and villages attended the programme.

While inaugurating the workshop, the Chief Guest, Shri Hemant Kumar Panda, Director of Soil Conservation and Watershed Development, Govt of Odisha, emphasized upon the global water crisis and focussed for implementation of conservation measures including rainwater harvesting, rooftop water harvesting, integrated farming system so as to doubling and or multiplying the farmers yield and income.

Dr Saroj Kumar Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar narrated about the current water scarcity. He also stressed upon the need based technologies for conservation of water and reduction of wastage of water. ICAR-CIFA is enrolled in water budgeting research work on consumptive water requirement.

In the workshop, Dr S C Rath, former Principal Scientist of ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar and Guest of Honour in his speech, narrated the valuation of water, saving of water, implications of water crisis on daily life, water requirement for different crops and water budgeting for different daily activities by an individual. He stated that it is imperative to follow suitable water conservation measures and spread the message of saving water.

Shri S K Mohanty, Lecturer of MGM Higher Secondary School of Education and Technology, Kausalyaganga, Bhubaneswar told the effect of scarce and excessive accumulation of water on daily life.

Earlier, Dr C K Misra, Principal Scientist welcomed all the participants. The programme was coordinated by Dr Puspa Chaudhari, Scientist and Shri Sisir Kumar Mahanty, Senior Technical Officer of ICAR-CIFA.

The programme was ended with a vote of thanks by Shri Durga Prasad Rath, Senior Technical Officer of ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar.

