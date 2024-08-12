ICAR-CIFA and KVK- Khordha participated in the release of 109 crop varieties of ICAR, New Delhi by Hon’ble Prime Minister, India

Bhubaneswar: ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar and Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Khordha organized a special programme on the occasion of release of 109 high yielding, climate resilient and biofortified varieties of crops by Sri Narendra Modi, Honb’le PM of India on 11.08.2024. These varieties have been developed by Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi.

Dr. Harapriya Nayak, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK-Khordha, ICAR-CIFA welcome the audience and briefed about the programme. Director, ICAR-CIFA addressed the farmers and farmwomen and informed about the historical event of releasing of 109 crop varieties developed by ICAR, New Delhi. He urged them to adopt these improved varieties to tackle climate change, flood and drought situation, pest and disease occurrence for higher production and food security. Dr. G.S. Saha, Principal Scientist urged the farmers to gather information on these improved varieties developed for different agro-ecological situation.

On this occasion, application of drone in aquaculture and awareness on use of renewable energy (Solar dryer) were demonstrated to the farmers by Mr S. Singh, SMS, Dr. P.R Sahoo, SMS and Mrs Sukanti Behera, CTO of KVK. Around 127 farmers and farmwomen from two blocks of Khordha district, Scientists and others participated in this event. Mr. D. P. Rath, CTO, ICAR-CIFA proposed vote of thanks.