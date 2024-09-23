ICAR and DARE Actively Join Swachhta Hi Seva 2024 Campaign for Cleanliness and Sustainability

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) is actively participating in the Swachhta Hi Seva-2024 driven by Government of India. In a remarkable display of community spirit and commitment to cleanliness, various activities were successfully conducted under the Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign 2024 from September 21 to September 23, 2024 at various ICAR institutes situated in different parts of the country.

The campaign featured Human Chain activity under the event theme “Swachhata Ki Bhaagidari (स्वच्छता की भागीदारी)”, where participants joined hands to raise awareness about sanitation and hygiene. This symbolic event highlighted the collective commitment of the community to uphold cleanliness in their surroundings. Alongside this, initiatives focused on “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” were organized in line with the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), promoting sustainable practices and encouraging participants to adopt eco-friendly habits.

The following day, Mega Cleanliness Drives were conducted under the event theme “Sampoorna Swachhata (सम्पूर्ण स्वच्छता) through Shramdaan including Swachhata Lakshit Ekayi (स्वच्छता लक्षित इकाई)” with the active participation of citizens and various partner organizations. These drives aimed to address cleanliness challenges across local bodies, encouraging community involvement in cleaning efforts across multiple sectors. This collaborative approach not only galvanized citizen participation but also strengthened partnerships among diverse stakeholders committed to enhancing community cleanliness.

Further, the campaign continued with efforts to clean tourist spots and religious places, ensuring that these vital locations are maintained in a pristine condition. Coordination with government departments, tourism bodies, and educational institutions was instrumental in achieving comprehensive participation, demonstrating a united front for cleanliness and sustainability.