ICAO team has informed DGCA that the Effective Implementation of India has increased to 85.49% from the previous 69.95%: V. K. Singh

A team of Auditors from International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) conducted an audit of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) from 09.11.2022 to 16.11.2022. During the closing briefing, the ICAO team informed DGCA that the Effective Implementation of India has increased to 85.49% from the previous 69.95%. The draft report of the audit will be provided by ICAO within 90 days after the last day of on-site activity (16.11.2022).

DGCA is the safety regulator for ensuring safety of aircraft operations within India and has laid down a mechanism of conducting surveillance, spot checks, night surveillance etc. of the airlines to ensure safety of passenger and aircraft. The observations/ findings made during surveillance, spot checks and night surveillance are provided to the airline for taking corrective action. The action taken to correct the observation are reviewed and the finding closed. All occurrences are mandatorily reported to DGCA. These occurrences are thoroughly analysed, and severity is determined. Based on severity, these occurrences are investigated. Appropriate action is taken on the outcome of investigation. In addition, special audits are also carried out as per the risk perceived. DGCA does not conducts security audit of airlines.

Based on the violations found during surveillance, spot checks, night surveillance, DGCA initiates enforcement action against the airlines/operator as per the procedure given in Enforcement Policy and Procedures Manual (EPPM) which includes warning, suspension, cancellation of approval/licence including imposition of financial penalty on the personnel involved/ airline.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.