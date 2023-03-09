ICAI Bhubaneswar branch Celebrates Womens Day

Bhubaneswar Branch of EIRC of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India celebrated International Women’s Day on 8th March, 2023 (6.00 PM to 08.00 PM) with a special programme with the theme “Women CA’s in Nation Building” at ICAI Bhawan, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar.

Smt Shreemayee Mishra, Chairperson, Odisha Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Govt of Odisha, Smt. S Shyini, IPS, IG of Police Biju Patnaik State Police Academy, Bhubaneswar, popular & eminent singer Aseema Panda addressed the delegates in presence of CA. Pradip Kumar Sahoo, Chairman, CA. Mahendra Kumar Sahoo, Secretary and CA. Gagan Bihari Das, Vice Chairman & Chairman, EICASA.

Celebration of International Women’s Day every year represents an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Women in the field of politics, administration, economics, social welfare, scientific achievement, industrial growth, defence services. In our own CA Profession itself women not only have taken very important role but also have left their mark in the history as great achiever. So today’s women are not behind but are at par with male counterpart in each and every spare of life.

Our Institute is taking various initiatives to enable the lady members to discharge their responsibilities in a better manner by organizing International conference for women, conducting workshop and seminars etc. every years.

The programme was coordinated by CA. Saswat Tripathy, Treasurer Bhubaneswar Branch.

Around 150 members and students were participate in the International Women’s Day Celebration.