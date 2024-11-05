Ibis Hotels Strengthens Sales Leadership with Strategic Appointments across Key Indian Markets

National, 5th November 2024 : In a strategic effort to enhance its market presence and strengthen client relationships, ibis Hotels has appointed three accomplished leaders as Directors of Sales at key properties across India. These appointments underscore the brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and fostering sustainable growth in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

Handling the fast-growing Bengaluru tech corridor, Najma Varghese joins as the Multi Hotel Director of Sales for ibis Bengaluru Hebbal, ibis Bengaluru City Center, and ibis Bengaluru Hosur Road. With over 15 years of experience in sales management and business development, Najma is celebrated for building lasting client relationships and expanding market reach. “I am thrilled to join the ibis family and embrace this new opportunity” Najma shared, expressing her enthusiasm. “My goal is to support ibis Hotels’ vision by fostering dynamic client partnerships and driving impactful business growth” She aims to elevate the presence of ibis Bengaluru properties through strategic account management and innovative sales initiatives.

Anchoring ibis Hotels’ presence in the bustling Mumbai Bay, Divya Bhagat takes on the role of Multi Hotel Director of Sales for ibis Mumbai Vikhroli, ibis Navi Mumbai, and ibis Thane, bringing a unique blend of strategic insights and industry experience from her work with prestigious brands like The Oberoi Group and Pullman Gurgaon. Divya, who has previously led Accor’s National Sales office in Mumbai, is keen to reinforce the brand’s footprint in this highly competitive market. “I look forward to building upon the strong foundation here by bringing fresh sales strategies that foster client relationships and drive growth” Divya remarked. She is poised to position ibis Hotels in Mumbai as leaders in quality and service, catering to the region’s evolving hospitality demands.

Rajesh Dudi joins as the Director of Sales for ibis Hyderabad, Hitec City, with an impressive 18-year career in hospitality sales and operations at renowned properties, including The Westin Hyderabad and Radisson Blu Banjara Hills. Known for his ability to create strategic growth initiatives, Rajesh said, “I am excited to collaborate with our team to deliver exceptional guest experiences and grow the ibis brand in Hyderabad” His focus will be on strengthening ibis Hyderabad’s competitive edge and fostering meaningful client partnerships.

Commenting on these appointments, Mr. Animesh Kumar, Head of Commercial at ibis & ibis Styles India, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Najma, Divya, and Rajesh to our ibis family. Each brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective that will be invaluable in driving our vision for growth and market leadership. Their expertise in relationship-building and strategic sales aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering unparalleled value and experiences to our guests across India.”

These new appointments highlight ibis Hotels’ commitment to innovation and operational excellence, paving the way for continued growth and an enhanced guest experience in key markets across India.