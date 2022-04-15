IBBIto launch 3rd National Online Quiz on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

New Delhi : As part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) in collaboration with MyGov.in and BSE Investors’ Protection Fund is conducting the ‘3rd National Online Quiz on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016’, to promote awareness and understanding of the Code among various stakeholders, across the country. The Quiz is open from 16th April, 2022 to 15th May, 2022.

The 3rd edition Quiz has been launched in continuation to the two quiz organized earlier, in the years 2020 and 2021, which evinced an overwhelming response, with over 1.9 lakh participants, in total, representing all the States and Union Territories of the country. The Quiz received interest from a wide range of stakeholders, including students, professionals and employees.

The Quiz shall be open on the MyGov portal https://quiz.mygov.in for all Indian citizens above 18 years of age, except for individuals working in IBBI, BSE Investors’ Protection Fund and service providers registered with IBBI, as also their immediate family members.

The best performer will be awarded a Gold Medal along with a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000/- (One lakh rupees only). The second-best performer will be awarded a Silver Medal along with a cash prize of Rs. 50,000/- (Fifty thousand rupees only) and the third best performer will be receiving a Bronze Medal along with a cash prize of Rs. 25,000/- (Twenty five thousand rupees only). The next ten best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of Rs. 10,000/- (Ten thousand rupees only) each. Additionally, the top 10% performers shall be awarded ‘Certificates of Merit’ and all the participants will receive ‘Certificates of Participation’. The cash prizes and medals are sponsored by the BSE Investors’ Protection Fund, as part of its investor awareness initiatives.

The details of terms and conditions, schedule, awards and commendations being offered are available at https://www.ibbi.gov.in/events/upcoming-events and the Quiz can be played at https://quiz.mygov.in/quiz/3rd-national-online-quiz-on-the-insolvency-and-bankruptcy-code-2016/

The IBBI encourages everyone to participate in the Quiz and have a chance to win attractive prizes along with fostering a heightened awareness and knowledge about the Code.