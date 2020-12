Bhubaneswar: IAS officer Suresh Chandra Mohapatra appointed Chief Secretary and Chief Development Commissioner of Odisha. He is 2nd Senior-most IAS officer of Odisha cadre after Upendra Prasad Singh. Outgoing CS Asit Kumar Tripathy appointed as Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council.He will be also principal Advisor to CM on Regional Development ,Tourism , Agribusiness & Industry . IAS Pradeep Kumar Jena posted as Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha.

