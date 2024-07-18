IAS Officer Roopa Roshan Sahoo Removed From Odisha CMO

Bhubaneswar: The State government appointed Roopa Roshan Sahoo, IAS, as Commissioner-cum-secretary of ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department on Thursday.

The General Administration & Public Grievance Department has issued a notice in this regard.

“Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Special Secretary to Chief Minister, Odisha with additional charge of Commissioner-cum-secretary, ST & SC development department, M & BCW department is appointed as Commissioner-cum-secretary to Government, ST &SC Development M & BCW department,” the notification read.

Sahoo, a 2006 batch IAS officer, was working as the Special Secretary to the Chief Minister of Odisha with the additional responsibility of Commissioner-cum-Secretary for the ST & SC Development Department, as well as the M & BCW Department.