Bhubaneswar: IAS officer Manoj Ahuja appointed new Chief Secretary of Odisha. Senior Administrator Shri Manoj Ahuja has been appointed as Chief Administrative Secretary by the State Government. Mr. Ahuja will take charge after the retirement of the current Chief Administrative Secretary Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jena on June 30 this year. In addition, he will also take charge as Secretary of Public Administration and Public Grievances Department.