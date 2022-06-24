IAF TO PARTICIPATE IN TACTICAL LEADERSHIP PROGRAMME WITH EGYPTIAN AIR FORCE

New Delhi :Indian Air Force would be participating in Tactical Leadership Programme at Egyptian Air Force Weapon School from 24 Jun – 24 Jul 22 in Egypt (Cairo west Airbase) with three Su-30MKI aircraft, two C-17 aircraft and 57 IAF personnel (including C-17 contingent).

It is a unique exercise with Air assets in a Large Force Engagement environment, simulating various conflict scenarios. The exercise is aimed at enhancing defence cooperation between the two countries and exchange of best practices.

In the present geopolitical scenario, this exercise provides a unique opportunity to showcase reach and capability of the IAF. It will also provide an opportunity to showcase the Su-30 MKI manufactured in India by HAL and our country’s expertise for deeper indigenisation of spares and components.