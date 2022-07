New Delhi : A twin seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft of the IAF was airborne for a training sortie from Utarlai air base in Rajasthan this evening. Around 9:10 pm, the aircraft met with an accident near Barmer. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries.

IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families.

A court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.