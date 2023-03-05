‘I hope WPL inspires many young girls to follow their dreams and take up sports’ – Mrs. Nita M Ambani

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians put on a sublime performance in the presence of Team Owner Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, in the inaugural game of the Women’s Premier League at the DY Patil stadium on 4th March. Mumbai Indians controlled the game against Gujarat Giants, with both bat and ball, registering a whopping 143 runs in the opening match, to set the tournament off to a thrilling start.

The stadium saw both women and men turn out to support women cricket and cheering every ball was Mrs. Nita Ambani, whose passion is to get more women to play sports. She then led the traditional Mumbai Indians post-game dressing room celebrations. Mrs. Ambani said that the WPL’s opening day was an unforgettable event. “It is an iconic day and an iconic moment for women in sport. It’s so thrilling to be a part of the WPL,” she said. Listen to full post-match interview here.

She also hoped that the WPL will help a lot more women take sports and make a career in sports, while also praising the atmosphere. Mrs Ambani said, “I hope this inspires young girls across the country to take up sport, realise their dream and follow their hearts.”

The Team:

Mumbai Indians have a star-studded outfit and their first match was perfect as both the experienced as well as the young players stepped up. “Mumbai Indians are known to play a certain kind of cricket, fearless and exciting. Our girls have performed so well today. I’m so proud of the way they have played. It was a great display. A special mention to our captain Harman, what a special innings she played. Amelia Kerr was fabulous, she batted well, bowled well.”

Call out to the Paltan:

She also gave a huge shout out to all the fans who turned and acknowledged their presence. “It was wonderful to see so many people in the stadium, both men and women coming out in large numbers to support the women’s team,” adding a special message for the team’s fan army, the MI Paltan, saying, “Let’s just support our girls and more power to them. I wish all the teams the very best for this inaugural tournament.”