“I have so many memories attached to my first movie”: Bobby Deol reminisces moments from the sets of Barsaat

Reminiscing the special moments from the film, Bobby Deol shared, “Anything that is first is always special. The zeal one has while starting something new is unique. Barsaat was my first movie and there are so many memories attached to the film. One of the things I remember, at that time I was fascinated with sunglasses and I had a blue pair, which was my favourite. I wanted to wear them in the song ‘Teri adaao pe marta hoon’. Back then, I didn’t know they would become so popular. The audience loved that look and it became a fashion trend. There’s another thing that comes to my mind, during a horse-riding scene I met with a minor accident and broke my leg. Luckily, it was my last scene of the movie. There are quite a few moments from the movie that I cherish even today. I am truly excited for the film’s premiere on Zee Bollywood and hope that the audience would enjoy watching it just as much as they did back then.”

