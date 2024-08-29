I have become an MLA because of the blessings of the people of Korei Paeople ;MLA Akash

Report by Akshya Rout; JAJPUR; Large Number of BJP Worker felicitating newly elected MLA Akash das nayak at Jajpur Road of Korei constituency In Jajpur District on Wednesday . Akash Said I will always raise my voice for the people & I have become an MLA because of the blessings of the people of Korei .He Said he will design a roadmap for accelerated development of the constituency.He Said The legislator who has opened his doors for his constituents irrespective of party and other affiliations said people are welcome to meet him to air their grievances. “I will not be found wanting in my efforts to address the basic issues of my constituency .He Said Odisha will grow under the double engine govt. Terming the Union Budget as historic, He Said “The country is going to become the third-largest economy in the world. From 2004-2014, when UPA was in power, around 2.9 crore jobs were created. But under the NDA govt (2014-2024), a total of 12.5 crore jobs has been generated. Development is happening in all sectors without any corruption.” He said a state mainly gets funds from the Centre through fiscal devolution and grants-in-aid. “Odisha was getting Rs 1.14 lakh crore during UPA rule, but it is getting Rs 4.57 lakh crore from the NDA govt,” he added.He said Odisha was getting peanuts in the railway budget earlier. “But Modi govt allocated Rs 10,586 crore to Odisha in this year’s budge,”