Hyundai Reinforces Commitment to ‘Make in India’ with More Than 5 000 Export Units in May

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), country’s First Smart Mobility Solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, reinforced its commitment to support the Government’s ‘Make in India’ vision with more than 5 000 export units for May 2020.

In line with the Government’s vision of ‘Self-reliant’ India and to support the State and Central Government’s objective of promoting economic revival, Hyundai began production at its plant on May 8 producing more than 5 000 units for export market.

Speaking about Hyundai’s Export Strategy, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We began our export operations in India in 1999 with an objective to propagate ‘Make in India – Made for the World’. In line with our global strategy, we have now exported more than 3 Million vehicles to 88 countries which reaffirm our commitment to the country.”

“We have once again made a humble beginning towards normalcy by exporting more than 5 000 units in May 2020. This is a testimony of Hyundai’s resilient efforts towards localization and to accentuate economic recovery. Drawing strength from Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ we will continue to offer all-round premium experience to our customers through our quality products, both in India and global markets”, he added.

In the last 20 years, since inception, Hyundai has cemented its position as the leading exporter of passenger cars exporting more than 3 Million vehicles. In CY 2019, Hyundai Motor India exported 181 200 units with 792 Customized variants according to country specific preference and demand. With a market share of 26% in CY 2019 to the total exports of passenger cars from India has made Hyundai a significant contributor to the Indian automobile industry.

Currently, Hyundai Motor India is exporting 10 trendsetting models namely – ATOS (SANTRO), GRAND i10, XCENT, GRAND i10 (NIOS) & GRAND i10 (AURA), ELITE i20, i20 ACTIVE, ACCENT (VERNA), VENUE and All New CRETA. Globally, Hyundai Exports ‘Made-In-India’ cars to 88 Countries in 4 Continents – Latin America (33 Countries), Africa (28 Countries), Asia Pacific (26 Countries) and Europe (1 Country).

During the successful export journey, Hyundai Motor India has won prestigious 7 EEPC National and 5 South Region Awards as Top Exporter of Year for Large Enterprise category.

