Hyundai Redefines Mobility Experience for ‘Youth of India’ with the new Grand i10 NIOS

Gurugram : Hyundai Motor India Ltd., India’s first Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and the largest exporter since its inception, today launched the new Grand i10 NIOS, at an introductory starting price of INR 5,68,500 (ex-showroom). A perfect new-age hatchback exuding a head-turning sporty and trendy design, best-in-class safety and innovative mobility, the new Grand i10 NIOS will significantly elevate the mobility experience for the dynamic youth of India.

Commenting on the launch of the all-new Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The new Grand i10 NIOS is designed to perfection with best-in-class safety features, sporty and youthful exteriors and stylish interiors enhancing the trendy appeal and advanced convenience for the enthusiastic Indian youth to experience “More to life” by ushering in a new era of agility, innovation, and sustainability. The launch of the new Grand i10 NIOS is a significant step towards bolstering Hyundai’s philosophy of “Beyond Mobility” and capturing the interest of young Indian customers. With its future-ready technology including RDE compliant & E20 Fuel ready engines, distinct design, ebullient look and outstanding safety promise, the new Grand i10 NIOS is paving the way to a new era of a high-value, clean and safe mobility experience.”



Development Concept

Launched in 2019, Grand i10 NIOS was an instant favorite amongst new age buyers, quickly becoming a key volume model for Hyundai Motor India. The new Grand i10 NIOS has been conceptualized to enhance desirability amongst young India by elevating design appeal and offering advanced new age technologies. The new Grand i10 NIOS offers new-age, youthful and trendy design showcasing a modern appeal through its ebullient look and best-in-segment safety features ensuring overall customer safety. The new Grand i10 NIOS will quintessentially personify lifestyle of Gen MZ customers who are tech-savvy, seek comfort, convenience as well as value for money by offering enhanced value in the segment. The new Grand i10 NIOS is based on four key pillars for the Indian market:

New Age Design

Innovative Technology

Outstanding Safety

Splendid Interiors

The Grand i10 NIOS has received a significant redesign in terms of exterior styling with an ameliorated façade that boasts of new age design with painted black radiator grille and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) integrated on a sporty looking Body Colored Front Bumper. The new Grand i10 NIOS offers customers an evocative and bold front appeal with Projector Headlamps, featuring a stylish sweptback design.

The hatchback heralds in a wider appeal and enhanced style featuring stylish R15 (D=380.2 mm) Diamond Cut Alloy wheels that amplify this new-age hatchback’s persona, while also offering customers features such as Shark-fin antenna. The contemporary styling is seamlessly carried over to the rear which now sports a New LED Tail lamp. The new Grand i10 NIOS comes with a new rear design that adds to the sporty & Hi-Tech look of this hatchback.

Length X Width X Height 3 815 mm X 1 680 mm X 1 520 mm Wheelbase 2 450 mm

Innovative Technology

The new Grand i10 NIOS is equipped with myriad of cutting-edge smart technologies such as Cruise Control and Fast USB Charger [Type C], uplifting sophistication and adding value to driving experience. Enhancing customer appeal, Hyundai has enhanced the technological appeal of the new Grand i10 NIOS with features such as:

20.25 cm (8″) touchscreen display audio with smart phone navigation*

Cruise Control

Fast USB Charger [Type C]

Wireless phone charger

Smartkey with push button start/ stop

Full Automatic Temperature Control(FATC)

Smartphone Connectivity (Apple CarPlay & Android Auto)

Voice Recognition

Rear AC Vents

Outstanding Safety

The new Grand i10 NIOS prioritizes safety standardization practice to ensure driver & passenger safety with the maximum number of safety features in the segment. The new Grand i10 NIOS model is flanked with first-in-segment standard safety features including 4-Airbags (Driver, Passenger & Side Airbags), while the top end variant will also boast of curtain airbags. In addition, features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) and Parking Assist with Rear Parking Sensors and Rear camera on the new Grand i10 NIOS model amplify customer safety as well as parking convenience. The new Grand i10 NIOS includes features such as 8.89 cm (3.5″) Cluster with Multi Information Display along with display for Tyre pressure monitoring system – Highline.

Splendid Interiors

The new Grand i10 NIOS has been comprehensively upgraded to offer a new and refreshing in cabin experience. The interiors of the new Grand i10 NIOS reflect the innovation of future mobility, providing comfort, style and space for all passengers. The new Grand i10 NIOS lies at the juncture of new mobility possibilities and innovative features in the interior space, building on the desirability of this new age hatchback:

Footwell Lighting (New)

Modern Refreshing Grey upholstery with NIOS branding (New)

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Metal finish inside door handles

Performance

The new Grand i10 NIOS will offer customers a choice of future ready three powertrain options which are RDE compliant & E20 Fuel ready – 1.2 l Kappa petrol with 5 speed manual transmission; 1.2 l Kappa petrol with Smart Auto AMT; and 1.2 l Kappa petrol + CNG with 5 speed manual transmission. Delivering a robust and efficient drive experience, the 1.2 l Kappa petrol engine has been tuned to deliver a superior driving efficiency and exceptional acceleration performance. Hyundai’s Smart Auto AMT transmission also ensures that customer can enjoy the benefits of smooth automated gearshifts during their drive, be it in city traffic or on highways.

Powertrain 1.2 l Kappa Petrol with 5 Speed MT& AMT Maximum Power 61 kW (83 PS) / 6000 r/ min Maximum Torque 113.8 Nm (11.6 kgm) / 4000 r/min 1.2 l Kappa Petrol +CNG with 5 Speed MT Maximum Power 50.5 kW (69 PS) / 6000 r/ min Maximum Torque 95.2 Nm (9.7 kgm) / 4000 r/min

Ride & Handling

The new Grand i10 NIOS offers exceptional driving comfort and a superior ride experience, featuring a McPherson Strut front suspension setup and a Coupled Torsion Beam Axle in the rear as well as Gas Type Shock Absorber. Further, the new Grand i10 NIOS has been equipped with Disc brakes in the front to ensure adequate driving confidence and braking performance.

Colours

The new Grand i10 NIOS will be offered with 6 Monotone Colour Options – Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green (New & Exclusive), Teal Blue and Fiery Red; as well as 2 Dual Tone colour options – Spark Green (New) with black roof and Polar White with black roof.

Peace of Mind

The new Grand i10 NIOS offers an impressive warranty of 3 years or up to 100 000 km, extendable up to 7 years. In addition, the new Grand i10 NIOS also offers the flagship Shield of Trust Running Repair Package and Shield of Trust Super Maintenance Package, both up to 5 years. The Grand i10 NIOS offers value, comfort, advanced safety and lowest cost of maintenance making it a perfect choice for today’s tech-savvy and value-seeking generation. Under Hyundai’s “Beyond Mobility” vision, company is committed to providing next-generational driving and vehicle-ownership experiences to customers in the Indian market. Hyundai features can also be experienced with a click of a button using myHyundai App.

Variant Era Magna Sportz Asta 1.2 Petrol MT ₹ 5,68,500 ₹ 6,61,000 ₹ 7,19,900 ₹ 7,92,700 1.2 Petrol AMT ₹ 7,22,700 ₹ 7,73,700 ₹ 8,46,500 1.2 Petrol+CNG MT ₹ 7,56,000 ₹ 8,11,400

Annexure

The new Grand i10 NIOS will come equipped with new first-in-segment, various standard and optional safety features, including:

New & First-In-Segment Safety Features

Side Airbag

Curtain Airbag

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System – Highline

New Safety Features

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Hill Assist Control (HAC)

Automatic Headlamps

Child seat anchor (ISOFIX)

Standard Safety Package

Front Airbag – Driver & Passenger

Side Airbag

ABS (Anti-Lock Brake System)

EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution)

Central Locking

Immobilizer

Keyless Entry

Burglar Alarm

Seatbelt Reminder (Driver + Passenger)

Seat belt pretensioners – Driver & Passenger

Parking Assist – Reverse Parking Sensor

Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock

Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock

ESS (Emergency Stop Signal)

Additional Safety Features (Optional)

Curtain Airbag

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Hill Start Assist Control (HAC)

Child seat anchor (ISOFIX)

Parking Assist – Rear Camera with display on audio

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline)

Day & night inside rear view mirror

Automatic Headlamps

Headlamp Escort Function

Rear Defogger

*Through Android Auto & Apple Car Play only