Hyundai Pioneering Innovation in Automotive Retail with Contactless Sales Initiatives

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd., country’s First Smart Mobility Solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, today announced the successful adoption of its contactless sales initiatives and also launched its AI Chatbot ‘Hi Hyundai’ to further enhance customer experience. Hyundai Showroom Live that was launched in Nov’20 has already been adopted by approximately 5 000 Hyundai Dealer sales consultants across India to provide customers with a seamless, safe and hassle free car buying experience.

Commenting on the success of contactless sales initiatives, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Pioneering innovation in Automotive Retail, Hyundai has been at the forefront introducing multiple initiatives that offer customers a contactless virtual experience through their car buying journey and beyond. Last year, in November we launched a contactless sales initiative – Hyundai Showroom Live that has been well accepted by customers with over 50 000 contactless video conference sales consultations so far. Additionally, with the launch of ‘Hi Hyundai’, AI Chatbot customers can seamlessly experience an intuitive virtual assistance for all their queries. As we adopt more and more digital initiatives, Hyundai will continue to lead the industry with thoughtful innovations for enhanced customer delight.”

Hyundai has been a pioneer in developing Video Conference based car consultation through – Hyundai Showroom Live that was rolled out in November 2020. The customized application is helping Sales Consultants & customers to connect virtually, where customers can avail car consultation from the comfort of their home. Hyundai Showroom Live is customized to showcase product details like 360 degree view, Vehicle Specifications, comparisons, Feature Hotspots, Brochures etc. through Smart Sales Care App using screen sharing option. The Application also allows customers to include their family members in the discussions from same or different locations, offering a memorable and delightful car buying experience. Additionally, customers are given a seamless experience through Hyundai’s online Click to Buy platform for online booking of car. Hyundai Showroom Live sends notifications to customers through SMS & Hyundai WhatsApp account & enables customers to join with just a click of a link without the need of downloading an additional app. Presently, this solution is being used by nearly 5 000 Sales Consultants with over 50 000 Sessions already conducted so far since its launch.

Hyundai’s AI chatbot ‘Hi Hyundai’ has been introduced to elevate customer experience by leveraging platform capabilities of intent recognition, persona segmentation and sentiment analytics. ‘Hi Hyundai’ will offer personalized customer service round the clock to potential buyers and existing customers on their preferred channel of communication. Hyundai’s AI chatbot can efficiently engage with potential customers during various stages of their purchase journey with ‘Hi Hyundai’ instantly helping customers to –

· Explore their favourite Hyundai Cars

· Locate Nearest Dealerships

· Get the latest offers

· Book a Test Drive

· Book a New Car and much more

Existing customers can seamlessly utilize ‘Hi Hyundai’ to schedule a request for car servicing, check information on warranty, find out car service cost, access extended warranty / roadside assistance and much more.

Hyundai has been spearheading innovation by embracing technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to continually improve the customer experience. Further to make the chatbot more relevant and intelligent, big data analytics will be used to offer hyper-personalized customer service. Hyundai customers will be able to Buy a Hyundai car within chatbot without the need to step out of the safety and comfort of their homes.

Additionally, Hyundai has rolled out contactless sales initiatives such as 3D Configurator that offers customers a platform to safely interact with all existing Hyundai cars. Using Interactive 3D models of various Hyundai cars, displayed on a 75-inch touch screen at dealerships, the 3D Configurator helps enhance Customer Experience. The initiative is live in 55 Hyundai Dealerships for 10 Brands – SANTRO, NIOS, i20, AURA, VERNA, CRETA, VENUE, TUCSON, KONA and the newly launched Hyundai ALCAZAR. Furthermore, Hyundai is also offering customers a unique car buying experience with interactive 3D models & audio bytes on Click to Buy and Hyundai Corporate Website.