New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Limited, a part of the Hyundai Motor Group, which is the third largest auto OEM in the world based on passenger vehicle sales in CY2023, according to the CRISIL Report, proposes to open its initial public offering of Equity Shares (“Offer”) on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

The Anchor Investor Bidding Date is one Working Day prior to Bid/Offer Opening Date, being Monday, October 14, 2024. The Bid/ Offer Closing Date is Thursday, October 17, 2024.