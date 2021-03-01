Hyundai Motor India registers cumulative sales of 61 800 Units in Feb’21

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd, country’s First Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and largest exporter since inception, registered cumulative sales of 61 800 for the month of February 2021 with a double-digit growth of 26.4% over February 20.

Commenting on the February 2021 sales performance, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, “Hyundai Motor India has been consistently striving to drive a resurgence in sales, thereby contributing towards economic recovery and bringing the industry closer to pre-Covid level sales. With a cumulative sale of 61 800 units in February 2021, Hyundai has recorded growth across segments. Super Performer brands such as the Ultimate SUV – CRETA, VENUE, Spirited New VERNA, NIOS and India’s most awarded premium hatchback of 2021, the recently crowned Indian Car of the Year 2021 (ICOTY) – the all-new i20, have once again showcased Hyundai Brand Supremacy by redefining benchmarks in their respective segments. Both domestic and export demand have recorded healthy double-digit growth in February 2021, reflecting an all-round improvement in buyer sentiment. Our most valued customers continue to make the smartest choice, opting for the smartest mobility solutions and as always we are thankful for their continuous support & trust.”