Hyundai Motor India Limited Celebrates 25Years of Excellence in India

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd., country’s first Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and largest Exporter since inception, today announced the emphatic significance of 2021 marking 25 Years of excellence in India and celebrating its Silver Jubilee.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Envisioning India at the heart of global manufacturing and commerce, Hyundai, began its journey with the country 25 years ago towards a mutual progress. Today, it gives us immense pride to have come this far together, developing a sustainable and thriving ecosystem leading to collective evolution of the Indian Automotive Industry. Under the aegis of our global vision ‘Progress for Humanity’ Hyundai Motor India will continue to drive excitement across the market through innovation in products and services. As a part of our commitment to the nation, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of society and communities ensuring the fruition of a brighter and greener future for the generation to come.”

Mr. S S Kim, added, “We aim to become India’s most beloved and trusted automotive brand, offering smart mobility solutions to our valued new age Indian customers.”

On 6th of May 1996, HMIL officials laid the foundation of Hyundai Motor India’s manufacturing facility at Irungattukkottai in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. Over the last two and a half decades, this facility has advanced from strength to strength, emerging as the hub of manufacturing excellence, symbolizing strong synergies of development of a shining India. Operations for the manufacturing facility began on September 1998 with the commissioning of Hyundai’s first integrated car manufacturing plant outside Korea.

Since then, from rollout of products such as India’s iconic ‘tallboy’ SANTRO – the first car in India to be developed with an MPFI engine, to creating new segments like Premium Hatchback with the i20, Hyundai has been redefining experiences and creating memories for a Happy Life. Hyundai became a household name in India defining mobility excellence across segments, achieving its highest ever market share of 17.4 % in CY2020.

· Over 9 Million total sales since inception

· Investment of over $ 4 Billion

· Total Sales Outlets – 1 154

· Total Service Outlets – 1 298

· No. 1 SUV Brand in India with 180 237 Units sold in CY 2020

· Exporting to 88 Countries

Over the last 25 Years, Hyundai has relentlessly strived towards realizing the dream of ‘Make in India’ and has continued to sustain its position as India’s leading exporter of cars, surpassing the 3 million vehicle export milestone in 2020.

· 5 00 000 Exports in 2008

· 10 00 000 Exports in 2010

· 20 00 000 Exports in 2014

· 30 00 000 Exports in 2020

With its state of art integrated manufacturing facility producing world class products for Indian customers, Hyundai has been refining mobility experiences for customers with introduction of new and innovative technologies that surpass the aspirations of customers.

· India’s First Fully Electric SUV– ‘KONA Electric’

· India’s First Fully Connected SUV – ‘VENUE’

· India’s first online end to end Retail program – Click to Buy

· India’s largest customer outreach program – Hyundai Mobility Membership

· India’s First Intelligent Manual Transmission iMT Clutch-free Manual Transmission

· Democratized Turbo GDi Petrol Engines offered on VENUE, New CRETA, VERNA, the all-new i20, GRAND i10 NIOS, AURA

Hyundai has been driving manufacturing excellence at its plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai that is spread across 540 Acres of land and has an installed capacity of producing 7.5 Lakh units annually. Supporting the government’s make in India initiative Hyundai has manufactured over 9 million cars at this facility. Further driving supremacy and excellence across practises Hyundai’s manufacturing facility as it stands is –

· Zero wastage 100 % water recirculation facility using recirculated water and rainwater harvesting systems

· 85 % energy utilization from renewable sources to be achieved in 2021

· 33 % of the physical expanse of the factory is under green cover

· Nearly 14% of the cars manufactured at the plant are dispatched by eco-friendly railway route which drastically cuts down on emissions and carbon footprint.

· Smart Factory houses over 650 4th Generation robots, a perfect example of deploying Industry 4.0.

· Utilization of AI in robotics automation for car manufacturing

· Highest output in a single Month – 71 000 in December 2020

As the foremost Smart Mobility Solutions Provider, Hyundai will focus on transformation that exceeds the evolving customer expectations. With the emergence of new age buyers and millennial customers, Hyundai is introducing products that match the aspirations of younger, discerning and advanced Indian customers. Hyundai will continue to drive excellence across its portfolio of products and services ensuring Hyundai Car owners enjoy quality time.