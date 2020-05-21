Hyundai Launches The Spirited New VERNA

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, today launched India’s First Fully Connected Mid-Size Sedan, The Spirited New VERNA. The Spirited New VERNA, makes a bold yet intelligent move with its Spectacular Design, Intelligent Technology, Advanced Performance and Exceptional Features.

Speaking at the launch of The Spirited New VERNA, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The Spirited New VERNA is an All-rounder sedan with Human Technology Connect comprising Futuristic Design, Smart Connect, Ingenious Detailing and Superior Dynamics for new age aspirational customers. The brand VERNA has been a landmark in Hyundai growth story winning many prestigious accolades worldwide. The Spirited New VERNA is mastered to deliver excellence including core areas of Styling, Performance, Technology and Safety to create a new benchmark in the sedan segment.”

Development Concept

The development direction of The Spirited New VERNA highlights the core values of a ‘Smart Connected Intelligent Performer’. It is a perfect blend of design, performance, technology, reliability and distinguished features. The design aim of The Spirited New VERNA is to bring out Striking Design integrated with Advanced Performance, Premium yet Urban Connectivity Solutions. The Spirited New VERNA is based up on 5 Key Pillars:

1. Spectacular Design

2. Outstanding Features

3. High Reliability

4. Advanced Technology

5. Youthful Performance

Spectacular Design

The Spirited New VERNA is cautiously crafted with perfection to meet the bold style statement of today’s urban audience. Its spectacular design, vibrant interiors and exteriors offer supreme comfort and luxury. The front showcases a strong yet elegant stance enhancing the road presence with unique LED headlamps and Dark Chrome Radiator Grille.

The TURBO trim offers exclusive design integrations like Twin tip muffler, Glossy black grille along with all black interiors that compliments the outstanding performance and unique features of the New Spirited VERNA.

R16 dual tone Styled Steel Wheel and New diamond cut alloys adds to the sporty looks.

Outstanding Features

In-line with Hyundai’s promise of unparalleled performance and innovation in mobility, The Spirited New VERNA offers a host of features that meet the needs of today’s explorers. It comes with Digital Cluster, Front Ventilated Seats, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, 20.32 cm touchscreen AVNT with HD Display, Driver Rear View Monitor, Paddle Shifter, Wireless Charger and Electric Sun roof. These features add on to the sheer pleasure of driving, makes it more fun to drive on long distances.

Advanced Technology

The Spirited New VERNA is a Technology Marvel offering All Round Excellence and Great Experience. It has India’s most advanced Connectivity solution- ‘Hyundai Blue Link’ which has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform.

The Spirited New VERNA is equipped with 45 Blue Link features classified under services in the form of Safety, Security, Remote Operations, Vehicle Relationship Management, Geographic Information Services, Alert Services and Voice Recognition.

The Hyundai Blue Link has heralded a new era of smart connected vehicles in India. The Blue Link services will be complimentary for first 3 years and post which customers can further renew the services.

High Reliability

The Spirited New VERNA is a result of constant and path breaking innovation to assure passenger and pedestrian with utmost safety. Built for outstanding driving pleasure and complete all-round safety, The Spirited New VERNA boasts of high reliability features providing the advanced safety elements like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Emergency stop signal (ESS), Hill Start Assist Control, Rear Disc brake and Front Park Assist sensors for a stress-free driving.

Youthful Performance

The Spirited New VERNA will offer BS6 Diesel and Petrol engines promising energetic and youthful performance with 1.0 Litre Turbo GDI engine with 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission, 1.5 Litre BS6 Petrol with 6-speed Manual Transmission & Intelligent Variable Transmission and 1.5L BS6 Diesel with 6-speed Manual Transmission & 6-speed Automatic Transmission, offering Superior Power, Performance and Fuel Efficiency.

