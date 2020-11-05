Hyundai Launches the all-new i20

New Delhi, November 05, 2020: Hyundai Motor India Ltd., country’s first Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and largest exporter since inception, today launched India’s most anticipated car – the all-new i20. Through its sleek styling, futuristic design, exhilarating performance and segment leading technologies, the all-new i20 is slated to redefine benchmarks, creating yet another iconic offering for the smart Indian customer.

Commenting on the launch of ‘the all-new i20’, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With the launch of the all-new i20, Hyundai has once again redefined standards in the premium hatchback segment. As a customer centric organization, we have developed the all-new i20 to offer state-of-the-art technologies and flamboyant design, bringing to life an unparalleled mobility experience for new age customers. Hyundai has packaged the all-new i20 as a future ready car that will not just become the pinnacle of this segment, but set the benchmark for automobiles in India.”

Development Concept

Intricately crafted to resonate the most advanced quintessence of futuristic design, bolstered by enthralling performance and class leading technologies, the 4th generation of ‘the all-new i20’ has been developed to create superior driving experiences that surpasses expectations and sets new standards for this segment. Created as a Superstructure the all-new i20 has been developed on the all-new Light-weight K platform that features enhanced tensile strength while being light weight. The all-new i20 is built on 6 Core Pillars:

Iconic Exteriors

Impressive Interiors

Innovative Technology

Invincible Performance

Incredible Safety

Impeccable Peace of Mind

1. Iconic Exteriors

The all-new i20 is the archetypal representation of Hyundai’s Global Design Language of Sensuous Sportiness. Through an amalgamation of Edgy and Sharp character lines & an exceedingly sleek silhouette, the all-new i20 exhibits a confident and futuristic appeal that is naturally alluring.

The façade of the all-new i20 is defined by the Parametric Jewel Pattern Grille, LED Projector Headlamps and LED DRLs creating a premium and flamboyant appeal, while best-in-segment Projector Fog Lamps with Air Curtains providing enhanced safety and Aerodynamics. The all-new i20’s wide and prominent stance is further accentuated by robust and captivating hood character lines, giving it a definitive presence.

The all-new i20’s exquisite style is accentuated through a Dynamic Side Profile with sharp looking R16 Diamond Cut Alloys and Flyback Chrome Beltline Design adding to the hatchback’s unique charm. The striking silhouette of the all-new i20 is augmented by a best-in-segment features such as Shark Fin Antenna, giving the car a sleek look. A Side Sill Garnish with i20 Logo adds a quotient of style to the dynamic side profile. Further, Hyundai has added the i20 Logo in the headlamps and tail lamps, adding to the distinguished identity of the all-new i20. The distinct looks of the all-new i20 are enhanced by Z-Shaped LED Tail Lamps with Connecting Chrome garnish, adding an elegant and modern touch to the rear.

