Hyundai CRETA Becomes India’s No. 1 Exported SUV; 32 799 Units Exported in CY 2021

Gurugram : Hyundai Motor India Ltd., India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, exported 32 799 units of the CRETA SUV in CY 2021, making it the most exported SUV in India and registering a growth of 26.17 % YoY. In total, Hyundai Motor India Limited exported 42 238 SUVs. Hyundai exported 25 995 units of the CRETA in CY 2020.

Along with maintaining SUV leadership in the domestic market for CY 2021, the CRETA is a shining example of committing to government of India’s ‘Make-in-India, made for the world’ model. With this landmark achievement, Hyundai continues to be India’s most preferred SUV brand and a strong and active participant in the government of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Mission.

Sr No. SUV Model Export Numbers 1 CRETA 32 799 units 2 VENUE 7 698 units 3 CRETA GRAND 1 741 units Total 42 238 units

Commenting on CRETA becoming the highest exported SUV from India, Mr. Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “In line with Government’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, HMIL is committed to ‘Make-In-India’, for the world and continue its legacy of having SUV leadership in the country. Ever since its global debut, CRETA has been a runaway success in domestic & international markets alike. It has been successful in evoking aspirations & has stood test of time by retaining customer appreciation, thereby playing a strategic role in Hyundai’s Global SUV portfolio. With the CRETA being the most exported SUV from India, it makes Hyundai one of the most loved SUV brands within our overseas markets as well. The same is evident by the fact that HMIL is one of the leading SUV exporters in India with over 2.62 lakh units sent overseas with the CRETA contributing to over 93% of the total SUV exports, along with the VENUE.

Mr. Kim added, “A few global markets also saw quick recovery post COVID, generating significant pent-up demand. We thank our overseas partners along with our customers for trusting the Hyundai brand. Our aim will always be to go Beyond Mobility with solutions based on the pillars of Intelligent Technology, Innovation and Sustainability.

HMIL presently has a footprint in 100+ countries across the globe (6 continents – Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa & Australia), forming an integral part of Hyundai Motor Company’s global export hub. HMIL also launched new models such as the CRETA, i20, VERNA and ALCAZAR in select global markets. Similarly, the company began shipments of the new N Line and LPG variants of existing models in key markets such as South Africa and Peru, respectively.

Overall, HMIL registered cumulative exports of 1 30 380 units in CY 2021, achieving significant growth of 31.8 % over CY 2020 despite the constraints of global semi-conductor crisis and intermittent lockdown in various global markets. HMIL saw a remarkable growth of 91 % in its export orders owing to the brand’s immense popularity and substantial pent-up demand. HMIL also added 4 new markets in its list of export countries – Dominica, Chad, Ghana and Laos.

HMI Sales CY 2020 CY 2021 % Change Exports 98 900 1 30 380 31.8 % Domestic 4 23 642 5 05 000 19.2 % Cumulative 5 22 542 6 35 374 25.5 %

