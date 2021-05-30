Hyundai Creates Relief Task Force to Support Yaas Cyclone Hit customers

Bhubaneswar: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception has formed a ‘Relief Task Force’ to support the Cyclone Yaas affected Hyundai customers in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) said, “Taking inspiration from our global vision – ‘Progress for Humanity’, we are committed to make efforts for the betterment of societies and communities. Further, as a responsible and caring brand, we take responsibility towards our customers’ vehicle ownership journey by aiming to provide the best of service assistance at all times. Cyclone Yaas has once again tested the resilience of fellow Indian citizens. Our relief teams will make efforts to ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers affected by this cyclone in Odisha, West Bengaland Jharkhand thereby offering them ‘Peace of Mind’ during this difficult period.”

To ensure uninterrupted mobility, Hyundai is extending Emergency Roadside Service to support the customers for hassle-free and peace of mind experience. Additionally, Hyundai is also offering 50% discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood affected vehicles.

Earlier this month Hyundai had already announced extension of warranty, extended warranty and free service by 2 months for all customers unable to avail services due to lockdown conditions in their respective cities.

With a strong network of more than 1300 workshops, Hyundai service facilities can also be experienced via 360 Degree Digital & Contact-less Service. From online service booking, vehicle status update, Pick & Drop from home/office to online payment facility, a touch free service experience is ensured for the customers, wherever they are and whenever they want to. Hyundai Customer Care Helpline number 18001024645.