Hyderabad’s NIRD&PR Conducts Training for Capacity Building Consultants and Quality Monitors, July 1-11, 2024

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) in collaboration with the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR), has launched a comprehensive training program aimed at strengthening the capabilities of newly recruited Capacity Building Consultants, State Quality Monitors, to be deployed in State Institutes of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PRs) and State Panchayati Raj Resource Centres (SPRCs) and other Panchayati Raj Training Institutes across India. As part of this initiative, an intensive training program, started from 1st July to 11th July, 2024, is a significant step towards strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and enhancing their effectiveness in rural development. Eighty-five participants are attending the eleven–day training program.

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar delivered a lecture today on Strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions through Capacity Building & Training at NIRD&PR, Hyderabad. He highlighted the key features of the 73rd Amendment Act, emphasizing its significance in empowering local governance and the role of Consultants. Dr. Kumar stressed the importance of capacity building and training for elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), covering essential areas such as the preparation of convergent Panchayat Development Plans, maintenance of accounts and e-Governance, organizing Gram Sabhas and Panchayat meetings, service delivery to citizens, and mobilization of Own Source Revenue (OSR).

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar provided an overview of the activities and actions initiated by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the resource material available for thematic Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs). Dr. Kumar also described the functionalities and benefits of the Panchayat NIRNAY application. Addressing the key challenges in PESA, he discussed the knowledge gaps regarding the provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) within PRIs and the limited progress in the effective implementation of the PESA Act and State PESA rules.

Using a participative approach, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar engaged the participants with videos on digital initiatives like GeM–e-Gram Swaraj integration and the SVAMITVA scheme for Spatial Planning. The lecture cum discussion provided valuable insights and practical knowledge, aiming to enhance the capabilities of the senior capacity building consultants and state quality monitors in strengthening the Panchayati Raj system across the country.

On 3rd July 2024, Shri Vikas Anand, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj delivered a lecture on Capacity Building and Training of PRIs under the revamped RGSA. He emphasized the importance of Training Needs Assessment, development of training modules, evaluation of capacity building and training activities and new initiatives under the revamped RGSA. These initiatives include Leadership/Management Development Programs, Faculty Development Programs, Joint/Integrated Training Programs for Elected Representatives (ERs), Faculty Development Programs through SIRDs on a regional basis, Training of Trainers on a regional basis and the significance of Panchayat Development Index (PDI).

The training program was inaugurated on 1st July 2024 by Shri Manoj Kumar, Registrar & Director (Administration) i/c, NIRD&PR. Dr. Anjan Kumar Bhanja, Associate Professor and Head of CPRDP&SSD, NIRD&PR and also the Director of Training Programme, introduced the entire program and conducted a comprehensive session on the Background and Objectives of the Training Programme.

Recognizing the need for robust knowledge and professional support for effective management of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), NIRD&PR established the School of Excellence in Panchayati Raj (SoEPR) under revamped RGSA. SoEPR aims to intensify Capacity Building & Training (CB&T) efforts under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), enhancing the capabilities of State Panchayati Raj Departments, SIRDs and PRIs.

At the State level, Senior Capacity Building Consultants & State Quality Monitors, as well as Capacity Building Consultants & State Quality Monitors, are posted at SIRDs and SPRCs. Their responsibilities include providing handholding support to SIRDs and training institutes, supporting PRIs in institutional strengthening, theme-based Panchayat Planning and monitoring CB&T interventions under RGSA.