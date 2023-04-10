Hyderabad kick-off Hero Super Cup campaign with a win

Manjeri : Hyderabad FC put in a solid display at the Payyanad Stadium to register a 2-1 victory over I-League side Aizawl FC in their first Group B clash of the Hero Super Cup 2023 campaign here in Manjeri on Saturday.

Joel Chianese (17’) and Joao Victor (51’, p) found the back of the net for Hyderabad while Ivan Vergas popped up with a goal with practically the last kick of the game.

HFC Head Coach Manolo Marquez named a much-changed lineup for this game with just three overseas players in the Starting XI. But his side started the game on the front foot, forcing Vanlal Hriatpuia into a couple of good saves at the start of the game.

Hyderabad found the back of the net after Joel Chianese was there to finish off a brilliant move started by Abdul Rabeeh. The local lad’s strong run set up Borja Herrera for a shot that was blocked. But the rebound fell to Chianese, who made no mistake from close range.

Hyderabad pushed hard, even as the Reds managed to put some pressure on the backline. But it was Hyderabad who doubled their lead, after coming on for the restart.

Aaren D’Silva, who was impressive all game, showed his strength to win a foul inside the Aizawl box and the referee pointed toward the spot. Joao Victor, who came off the bench stepped up and finished in style as Hyderabad cruised to a two-goal lead with over half an hour to play.

Aizawl pushed hard and did create a couple of decent chances before Ivan Vergas finally managed to beat Anuj Kumar on goal. Vargas found the far top corner from over 20 yards out, to pull one back, but it was too late for the visitors, who finished the game on the losing side.

Joel Chianese was named the Hero of the Match for an energetic performance but the likes of Rabeeh, Halicharan Narzary, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Sahil Tavora and Reagan Singh put on a solid display to earn their side all three points.

Hyderabad FC are back in action in Round 2 when they take on East Bengal FC on Thursday, April 13 at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri in an 8:30 pm kick-off.

