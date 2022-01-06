Hyderabad go top of the table after thrilling 2-2 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan

Goa: Hyderabad FC left it late on Wednesday night to win a point against ATK Mohun Bagan in an nail-biting game at Fatorda to extend their unbeaten run to eight games and move to the top of the Indian Super League table.

A David Williams (1’) goal and an Asish Rai own goal (64’) could have won the game for the hosts but Bart Ogbeche (18’) and Javi Siverio (90 +1’) found equalizers for Manolo Marquez’s men on a dramatic night.

This result takes Hyderabad up to the top spot in the Indian Super League table with 16 points from nine games. They are level on points with Mumbai City FC but lead on goal difference.

Hyderabad FC started the game conceding a goal in just 13 seconds from kick off as David Williams’ hit from long range was too good for Laxmikant Kattimani. But Bart Ogbeche found an equalizer in the 18th minute after Aniket Jadhav’s cross was mishandled by Amrinder Singh.

The ball fell to Ogbeche who made no mistake, taking the lead back from Igor Angulo in the race for the ISL Golden Boot. The HFC striker had a chance not long later after as a misplaced pass from Amrinder gave him acres of space inside the box. But the No. 20 could not find the right connection and the chance went begging.

Carl McHugh had an injury that was attended to which kind of killed any momentum that was building up in the game.

Both teams pushed for another goal but could not get into a lead to the break, or till the hour mark in the game. But it was a well worked move from the hosts that gave Kauko a clear header which crept past Kattimani via a deflection from Asish Rai to give ATKMB a lead for the second time in the game.

Manolo Marquez already had Joel Chianese and Sahil Tavora in the middle by then and also added Rohit Danu, Seityasen (coming on for his HFC debut) and Javi Siverio later, in search of an equalizer that came very late in the game.

A set-piece delivery from deep saw Akash Mishra find space on the left and his cross was perfect for Siverio who lobbed it into goal to set off on a wild celebration with the HFC bench.

ATKMB defended well, and restricted Hyderabad from creating too many chances but Manolo’s inspired subs and the ‘never give up’ attitude from his players saw them avoid breaking their unbeaten run and move to the top of the league table.

Asish Rai who managed to keep Liston Colaco quiet for the entire game was the Hero of the Match but the likes of Nikhil Poojary, Juanan and Joao Victor were also solid with their duties throughout the game.

Hyderabad FC are back in action on Sunday, 9th Jan when they take on Kerala Blasters at Tilak Maidan in Vasco.