Hyderabad gear up for East Bengal challenge

Manjeri: After making a strong start to their Hero Super Cup campaign with a win over Aizawl FC, Hyderabad FC are back in action when they take on fellow-Indian Super League side East Bengal FC in another crunch tie at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri here on Thursday, April 13.

HFC beat Aizawl 2-1 in the previous round while EBFC played out a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC, leaving Hyderabad in a strong position in Group B going into this game.

East Bengal were not at their best in the ISL campaign, struggling to find consistency. But they had a strong finish to the campaign, and carried their form into the Super Cup as well.

They put Odisha under pressure for most of the game in the previous round, after Mobashir Rahman gave his side a first half lead. But EBFC conceded late in the game and could only secure a point from the tie, which leaves them in search of a victory in this tie.

The likes of Naorem Mahesh, Jordan O’Doherty, VP Suhair, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima and Thongkhosem Haokip were all impressive in that game and could be danger men yet again, in this clash.

And HFC Head Coach Manolo Marquez believes that this will not be an easy game for either side. Speaking about the game, the Spaniard said, “I am not really interested in the previous results because anything can happen in this game.”

“East Bengal are a dangerous side who played really well against Odisha and we are now prepared for a tough game in the Super Cup,” he added.’

Hyderabad FC saw Joel Chianese and Joao Victor on the scoresheet in the first game but the backline of Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Konsham, Reagan Singh and Manoj Mohammad were well supported by Anuj Kumar on Super Cup debut on goal and were only beaten by an Ivan Veras stunner late in that game.

The likes of Sahil Tavora, Borja Herrera, Halicharan Narzary and Abdul Rabeeh were also impressive along with Aaren D’Silva who was leading the attack. But Coach Manolo revealed that this game could see a few different faces in Yellow and Black.

“I believe that this competition is a chance for all the players who have been with us throughout the season. They all deserve a chance and we could see some fresh names in this game,” said the Spaniard.

Stephen Constantine’s side lost both the league games in the ISL against Hyderabad FC with a 2-0 margin. Spanish striker Javi Siverio was on the scoresheet on both occasions and HFC will hope that he can come up with the goods yet again, in this Hero Super Cup tie.

The game kicks-off at 8:30 pm IST and will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 with live streaming on Fancode.