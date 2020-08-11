Hyderabad Football Club launch new identity

Hyderabad : Hyderabad Football Club today unveiled their new and updated crest which will be used in all forms of communication with the 2020-21 season onwards.

The Club’s new logo retains the primary assets of the original crest which showcases a merger between the rich legacy of Hyderabad, it’s contribution to Indian football along with the city’s rapidly evolving modern identity.

Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said, “It’s a start of the new and exciting era for all of us at Hyderabad FC, and we’re happy to share the evolution of the club’s logo. Our crest and brand identity has been a bold one, and we felt this upgrade really helps us venture into a lot of things.”

“It’s an exciting new redesign for the HFC brand. In Hyderabad, football has always been our sport, so we’re proud to be presenting the new logo which salutes our rich footballing legacy, while embracing a modern Hyderabad,” added Varun Tripuraneni.

Coached by Albert Roca, Hyderabad FC’s new-look team will debut the brand-new crest on the field in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League.

