  Hyderabad FC unveils their new jersey ahead of ISL 2021-22

Hyderabad: Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC and Danish sportswear brand hummel have launched the club’s striking yellow and black home kit for the 2021-22 season.

The jersey was revealed through a video that comprised of fans of the club that were selected through HFC’s unique Digital Fan-Engagement platform Mera Hyderabad. These fans are seen playing football across the city of Hyderabad that come from different walks of life to unify in the glory and love for their favorites club. The video is also packed with the mighty Rana Daggubati, Co-owner of Hyderabad FC alongside the fans to join in introducing the Home Kit.

Hyderabad FC’s kit collaboration with hummel is the first time the two have come together. hummel, the legendary Danish brand has a proud sports history and has previously been worn by iconic football teams such as Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Benfica and the Denmark national team. Today, hummel continues to sponsor clubs and players within handball and football, Everton & Southampton to name a few. The home kit is available to purchase online at hummel’s website www.hummel.net.in and in-store at hummel, Sarath City Mall.

On the launch of the jersey Mr. Varun Tripuraneni, Co-owner of Hyderabad FC said “We are exhilarated to bring to you the brand new jersey of Hyderabad FC. The city has had a big hand in giving India it’s Golden Era in Football and they did so wearing the colours which have been synonymous with Hyderabad. The presence of our beloved fans in presenting the jersey is special for us and our kit partners hummel. This season, we aim to re-ignite the passion in the region by making an impact both on and off the field.”

Speaking on the kit launch, hummel India, Lead Domestic Sales, Ajinkya Kale said, “When it came to creating the HFC jersey, we wanted to deliver something that represents club’s history and heritage. So, we are excited for this launch and are looking forward to the response.”