Hyderabad FC take on Mumbai City FC in final league game

Goa: After a tough night against Jamshedpur FC that effectively ended their shot at the League Shield, Hyderabad FC are back in action when they take on Mumbai City FC in the final league stage game of the Indian Super League this season, in a 9:30 pm kick-off at Fatorda this Saturday.

Hit by COVID at the wrong time, Hyderabad were forced to field a depleted XI for the previous game and could be in a similar position this Saturday. HFC can only finish as high as 2nd in the league table, but Mumbai City need a win in this game to stay in contention for a place in the top-4.

The Islanders, currently fifth in the league table with 31 points, are fresh from a loss to Kerala Blasters and need to come back strongly to keep their play-off hopes alive this season.

The likes of Igor Angulo, Cassio Gabriel, Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh, and Diego Mauricio have been few of their in-form players. Coach Des Buckingham will hope to name a strong squad given that he will be missing the services of defender Rahul Bheke and attacker Lallianzuala Chhangte who serve their individual one game suspension.

Hyderabad FC on the other hand, could still have players missing, but after a forgettable night against Jamshedpur, Manolo Marquez will hope that his side can bounce back and finish the league campaign with a positive result.

HFC were on the winning side when the two teams met earlier in the season at Fatorda, with goals from Rohit Danu, Bartholomew Ogbeche and Joao Victor sealing the deal on the night.

The game kicks-off at 9:30 pm IST on Saturday and will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network with live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.