Hyderabad FC go three points clear at the top with thrilling win over Odisha FC

Goa: Hyderabad FC registered two wins in the space of four days as they came back from a goal behind to beat Odisha FC 3-2 in an action-packed Indian Super League clash at Tilak Maidan on Thursday.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (45’) and Jonathas’ (84’) strikes were cancelled out by goals from Joel Chianese (51’), Joao Victor (70’) and Akash Mishra (73’) as Hyderabad FC completed the double over Odisha, to add to the 6-1 win earlier this season.

Manolo Marquez’s men now have 23 points from 13 games, and a three-point lead at the summit of the league table.

The hosts were on the backfoot right from the first whistle, as Hyderabad managed to create quite a few half-chances and also hit the bar but failed to find the back of the net in a tough first half. Odisha also got lucky with a couple of penalty shouts that could be given to HFC on another day further frustrating Manolo’s men.

The issues were compounded when Jerry managed to get at the end of a cross to score a late first-half goal and take his side into the break with a lead.

But Hyderabad came out with purpose and determination in the second half and put pressure on Odisha, that finally paid off with Joel Chianese’s goal, just over five minutes after the restart. Akash Mishra put in a superb cross from the wing and Chianese made no mistake in firing it into the net with a diving header.

HFC took the lead in the 70th minute when Joao Victor found the top corner from outside the box after a swift turn and a stunning shot, leaving Arshdeep with no chance. Asish Rai, who created the space for Joao by stealing it in the midfield, registered an assist, his second of the season.

Just three minutes later, Mishra headed in from Mohammad Yasir’s set-piece to score his first ever ISL goal, adding to his second assist of the season from earlier in the game. Hyderabad did concede to Jonathas late in the second half but controlled the game well and kept Odisha away from goal to bring back all three points from a tricky night in Vasco.

Akash Mishra was named the ‘Hero of the Match’ but the likes of Juanan, Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Sahil Tavora and Bart Ogbeche were impressive all throughout the game to register HFC’s sixth win of the campaign.

Hyderabad FC are back in action on Monday, January 31, when they take on NorthEast United at Fatorda.