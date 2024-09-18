Hyatt Managing Director Sunjae Sharma named Chairperson of ASSOCHAM National Council on Travel & Tourism

New Delhi : Hyatt today announced that Sunjae Sharma, Managing Director for India and Southwest Asia, has been appointed Chairperson of the ASSOCHAM National Council on Travel & Tourism for 2024. In this esteemed role, Sharma will work closely with ASSOCHAM to address the industry’s pressing challenges and drive growth, fostering a stronger and more resilient travel and tourism sector.

With over three decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Sharma’s appointment marks a significant milestone for ASSOCHAM as it continues to drive India’s growth trajectory. In his new role, Sharma will play a pivotal role in advancing ASSOCHAM’s policy advocacy and enhancing its influence as a premier knowledge chamber for the tourism and hospitality sector.

A seasoned hotelier, Sunjae Sharma has been a cornerstone of Hyatt’s operational and growth strategy in India and Southwest Asia for over twenty years. His leadership roles, including Vice President & Country Head for India operations, Area Vice President for South & West India, and General Manager of Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences, have been instrumental in shaping the company’s success in India and Southwest Asia, including the development of Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences as the benchmark for luxury hospitality in India.

“India’s hospitality industry is experiencing historic double-digit growth, and this is a pivotal moment for catalysing unprecedented advancements and opportunities. I am honoured by the trust and confidence placed in me and am eager to apply my expertise to drive growth, innovation, and policy initiatives that benefit the industry. I look forward to working closely with ASSOCHAM to further solidify the Chamber’s role as a leading voice in the sector – all while addressing the evolving needs of India’s bustling hospitality industry,” said Sunjae Sharma, Managing Director – India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt.

As a prominent figure in the evolution of India’s hospitality sector, Sharma is also a member of the Economic Times Leadership Council and the India CEO Forum – IMA India chapter. At ASSOCHAM, Sharma will lead the National Council on Travel & Tourism until the end of President Sanjay Nayar’s tenure, focusing on advancing industry policies and fostering innovative strategies to meet the evolving needs of the travel and tourism industry.